Struggling Funds: WHO's Urgent Call to Combat Ebola in Congo

The World Health Organization has issued an urgent plea for financial support as it battles an escalating Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Currently, WHO's funding stands at less than half of the required $115 million, raising concerns about the ability to manage the crisis effectively.

With the reported Ebola cases at 1,926 and fatalities at 702, the situation is dire, and a considerable challenge remains in controlling the spread. Chikwe Ihekweazu, leading WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, emphasized this during his briefing after visiting the heavily affected Ituri province.

He emphasized the necessity of increased efforts, stating, "It's a bit like a marathon. You can't give up after the first lap or the second. You just have to keep pushing even when you're getting tired and exhausted." The organization's estimates suggest that the actual case count could be two to four times higher than reported.