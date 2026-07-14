Delhi Police Nab Illegal Bangladeshi Disguised as Transgender Near Bhalswa Flyover

In a decisive move against unlawful immigration, Delhi Police detained an illegal Bangladeshi national during a pre-dawn operation under Bhalswa Flyover, within the Jahangir Puri police station limits.

Following specific intelligence, officers apprehended the suspect, who had adopted a transgender disguise to evade detection. Sustained interrogation revealed his identity as a Bangladeshi citizen unlawfully staying in India without proper documentation.

Further investigation uncovered his involvement in illicit activities under the guise of a transgender person. The police recovered a smartphone, harboring banned applications and Bangladeshi identity documents, leading to his custody and initiation of deportation proceedings.