Delhi Police Nab Illegal Bangladeshi Disguised as Transgender Near Bhalswa Flyover

In a targeted operation, Delhi Police arrested a Bangladeshi national disguised as a transgender individual near Bhalswa Flyover. Without valid documents, the individual was found with illegal digital materials. Legal proceedings are underway for deportation of the suspect, identified as Sukanta Chandra Das, alias Madhuri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 13:28 IST
Delhi Police Nab Illegal Bangladeshi Disguised as Transgender Near Bhalswa Flyover
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a decisive move against unlawful immigration, Delhi Police detained an illegal Bangladeshi national during a pre-dawn operation under Bhalswa Flyover, within the Jahangir Puri police station limits.

Following specific intelligence, officers apprehended the suspect, who had adopted a transgender disguise to evade detection. Sustained interrogation revealed his identity as a Bangladeshi citizen unlawfully staying in India without proper documentation.

Further investigation uncovered his involvement in illicit activities under the guise of a transgender person. The police recovered a smartphone, harboring banned applications and Bangladeshi identity documents, leading to his custody and initiation of deportation proceedings.

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