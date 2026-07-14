Volatile Markets and Rising Tensions: A Financial Roller Coaster

Asian markets experienced volatility as global events unfolded, notably U.S.-Iran tensions impacting oil prices which soared to a one-month high on Tuesday. President Trump’s decision to reinstate the blockade on Iranian shipping, coupled with a 20% fee on cargo through the Strait of Hormuz, unsettled investors.

China's CSI 300 index rose 2% as June’s export and import figures surpassed projections, buoyed by a tech boom. Meanwhile, Brent crude prices surged, affecting broader markets already rattled by potential Federal Reserve interest rate hikes due to persistent inflation concerns.

These geopolitical and economic factors forced market players to brace for more uncertainty, as highlighted by Chris Weston from Pepperstone. The prospect of tighter monetary policies amid energy shocks left investors on edge, affecting stock performance globally.