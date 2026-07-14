Anthropic Rolls Out INR Pricing for Claude AI Subscriptions

In a strategic move to enhance its appeal to Indian users, Anthropic has introduced Indian rupee-denominated pricing for its Claude subscription services. This change is designed to provide clearer visibility into the cost structure of its offerings, which are visible on Anthropic's onboarding page. The updated pricing structure, inclusive of GST for most plans, aims to simplify subscription decisions for Indian customers.

For individual users, the Claude Pro plan is now available at Rs 2,033.05 per month, billed monthly and exclusive of GST. Users can also opt for a yearly billing plan, offering a 17 percent discount. The Pro plan includes an array of features such as higher usage limits, Claude Code, Cowork, Claude Design, and unlimited projects, alongside advanced capabilities like access to Claude models in Excel and Chrome.

For more demanding users, the Claude Max subscription begins at Rs 11,999 per month including GST, offering all the Pro features with significantly enhanced usage limits and priority service. Meanwhile, businesses with multiple users can select the Claude Team plan, featuring Standard and Premium seating. These enterprise-level options are tailored for collaborative environments, ensuring efficient resource utilization and administrative ease. This move by Anthropic to incorporate local pricing reflects its commitment to making AI solutions more accessible for varied user brackets in India. (ANI)