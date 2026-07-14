Tragedy in the Tunnels: Engineer's Loss Reveals Rift in Government Support

The mortal remains of Vikram Rana, the engineer who tragically lost his life in a tunnel landslide in Wayanad, were cremated with full honors in his hometown of Sarela, under the Fatehpur constituency in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh. Rana, a 59-year-old project manager for DBL Construction Company, was the last person recovered after a relentless six-day search operation.

Vishakha, Rana's daughter, expressed disappointment over the lack of support from the Himachal Pradesh government after the tragedy. She highlighted the assistance provided by the Kerala government, contrasting it with the silence from their own state's officials, who had not even reached out to offer condolences.

Fatehpur's Sub-Divisional Magistrate Raman Sharma assured the family of support under relief guidelines, stating that local authorities have met with them. The landslide on July 7 engulfed a significant portion of the tunnel worksite in Kalladi, Wayanad. Kerala has announced a financial aid package for victims, while suspending tunnel construction pending an investigative committee's report.