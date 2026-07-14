Escalation in the Strait: Iranian Missiles Strike Emirati Oil Tankers
Tensions have escalated in the Strait of Hormuz as two Emirati oil tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles, resulting in one Indian crew member's death and eight injuries. The attacks have heightened regional instability, impacting global energy markets and sparking international condemnation.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Strait of Hormuz witnessed a significant escalation in tensions as two Emirati oil tankers were targeted by Iranian cruise missiles. The attack resulted in the death of an Indian crew member and the injury of eight others, as confirmed by the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence.
The targeted tankers, Mombasa B and Al Bahiyah, suffered substantial damages while transiting through the strait. UAE's oil giant ADNOC, involved in global crude supply operations, confirmed the strikes amidst heightened conflict in the region.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility, alleging the tankers ignored warnings and violated navigational protocols. The incident highlights the vulnerability of this strategic waterway, a key corridor for global energy trade, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
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