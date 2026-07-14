Escalation in the Strait: Iranian Missiles Strike Emirati Oil Tankers

The Strait of Hormuz witnessed a significant escalation in tensions as two Emirati oil tankers were targeted by Iranian cruise missiles. The attack resulted in the death of an Indian crew member and the injury of eight others, as confirmed by the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence.

The targeted tankers, Mombasa B and Al Bahiyah, suffered substantial damages while transiting through the strait. UAE's oil giant ADNOC, involved in global crude supply operations, confirmed the strikes amidst heightened conflict in the region.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility, alleging the tankers ignored warnings and violated navigational protocols. The incident highlights the vulnerability of this strategic waterway, a key corridor for global energy trade, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.