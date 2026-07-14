Turmoil in the Strait: Oil Prices Surge Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Oil prices soared to their highest in weeks on Tuesday, following the U.S. decision to reimpose a naval blockade on Iran. The resurgence of hostilities between Washington and Tehran has reignited fears over energy flows through the key Strait of Hormuz.

The price of Brent crude futures jumped by $2.74, reaching $86.04 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude saw an increase of $2.21 to $80.35 a barrel. Both benchmarks hit their highest levels since mid-June, after a short-lived peace agreement was signed on June 17.

Amid rising tensions, oil market analysts warn of ongoing price volatility, particularly if disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz persist. ANZ analyst Soni Kumari suggested that while escalation may have peaked, risks remain should hostilities continue.