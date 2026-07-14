IDBI Bank Stake Sale Nears Conclusion: A Significant Foreign Investment Looms

The Government of India, in collaboration with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), is advancing towards a pivotal phase in the sale of their combined 60.7% stake in IDBI Bank. Revised financial proposals from Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings and Dubai's Emirates NBD are currently under rigorous evaluation.

According to informed government sources, the process is aligning with expectations to finalize within the next month. This divestiture is a strategic element of the government's broader disinvestment program, requiring careful scrutiny by a high-level panel of bureaucrats.

Should the acquisition proceed, it will symbolize a substantial foreign investment, valued at approximately USD 5.7 billion, thereby marking a significant milestone in India's banking sector. The ongoing market responses reflect positively, with IDBI Bank shares rising markedly.