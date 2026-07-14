Port Hedland Standoff: Workers Set for Unprecedented Strike at BHP's Iron Ore Hub

Hundreds of workers at BHP's Port Hedland iron ore operations are poised to strike on Thursday after failing to reach an agreement with the company, a spokesperson for the Combined BHP Ports Union has announced.

Port Hedland serves as a pivotal route for BHP, handling about $80 million worth of iron ore daily. The imminent industrial action marks the largest of its kind in over thirty years as unions strive to solidify their presence in Australia's lucrative iron ore regions. "Today's five-hour bargaining session between BHP workers and their representatives concluded without an agreement," the union spokesperson stated.

The planned eight-hour work stoppage, slated for July 16th, follows six months of fruitless negotiations over a four-year labor deal. Scheduled from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. (0600 to 1400 GMT), the strike persists despite prior optimism on Tuesday's negotiations. In a statement to Reuters, BHP expressed disappointment at the unions' decision to proceed with industrial action. "We are prepared with contingency plans to ensure continued safe operations," the company assured. Negotiations are set to resume on Tuesday, July 21st, coinciding with BHP's quarterly results announcement.