Powerful Quake Rocks Papua New Guinea

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit the Lorengau region in Papua New Guinea on Monday, causing significant geological shifts. The quake occurred at a depth of 47.8 km, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). There are concerns about potential aftershocks and effects on local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 14:42 IST
Powerful Quake Rocks Papua New Guinea
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  • Country:
  • Papua New Guinea

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the Lorengau region in Papua New Guinea on Monday, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 47.8 km (29.7 miles), raising concerns about potential impact and aftershocks in the region.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and prepare for possible infrastructure damage as authorities assess the situation.

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