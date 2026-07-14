Tensions Escalate in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Violations
An Israeli airstrike and gunfire killed two Palestinians, including a 10-year-old boy, in the Gaza Strip. These incidents add to over 1,100 Palestinians killed since an October ceasefire. The ongoing violence coincides with Hamas leaders meeting in Cairo discussing U.S. President Trump's Gaza peace plan.
- Country:
- Israel
An Israeli strike, alongside gunfire, tragically resulted in the deaths of at least two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, among whom was a 10-year-old boy, as confirmed by Gazan health officials.
Muataz Abu Shaar, aged 10, was fatally shot in Rafah, South Gaza, with an Israeli airstrike simultaneously claiming the life of a 36-year-old man in Khan Younis, leaving three others injured.
These recent fatalities highlight the fragile nature of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Moreover, as Hamas leaders engage in further discussions in Cairo concerning U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace initiative, including potential disarmament and troop withdrawals, the peace talks have yet to yield any substantial progress due to continued ceasefire violations.
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