Dollar Holds Strong As Global Interest Rate Concerns Loom

The dollar nears 13-month highs amidst U.S. inflation concerns and Middle East tensions impacting oil prices. The Federal Reserve faces scrutiny as it addresses potential interest rate hikes, with Chair Kevin Warsh's anticipated testimony highlighting monetary policy challenges. The yen and euro show fluctuations amidst trading uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 14:53 IST
Dollar Holds Strong As Global Interest Rate Concerns Loom
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  • United States

The dollar remained strong near 13-month highs on Tuesday as the global market awaited U.S. inflation data. The scrutiny intensified amid heightened Middle East tensions that have pushed oil prices upward. As Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh prepares for his first semiannual testimony to Congress, traders are bracing for potential shifts in monetary policy.

U.S. and Iranian forces clashed in the Gulf, stalling maritime traffic through the crucial Strait of Hormuz and inching oil prices toward $90 a barrel. The economic implications of these conflicts have traders betting on a rise in global interest rates. Fiona Cincotta of City Index noted that core inflation combined with climbing oil prices supports the dollar, despite Warsh's reluctance to forecast monetary policy moves.

Elsewhere, the Japanese yen saw minor gains but remained vulnerable near historic lows. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama suggested the potential review of state pension fund strategies could impact yen buying, though any significant moves would need swift action and substantial domestic asset allocation increases.

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