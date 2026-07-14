Iran's Fury Over IRGC Designation by Britain

Iran's foreign ministry has criticized Britain's designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a security threat, labeling the action as 'unjustified' and 'irresponsible.' The ministry argues that the IRGC is a legitimate part of Iran's armed forces and accuses Britain of violating international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 14:53 IST
Iran's Fury Over IRGC Designation by Britain
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The Iranian foreign ministry has condemned the United Kingdom's recent move to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a security threat. Describing the decision as 'unjustified' and 'irresponsible,' Tehran asserts that the IRGC is an official arm of Iran's military force.

The UK's decision follows a ban issued on Monday that prohibits support for the IRGC and related entities, leveraging newly granted powers designed to limit foreign proxy activities like surveillance and sabotage. The UK government cites security concerns as the reason for this latest action.

In response, Iran maintains that it does not engage in proxy warfare against its adversaries, which include the United States and Israel. The foreign ministry further alleges that Britain's designation of a state institution contravenes international law.

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