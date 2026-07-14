India's Expanding Social Protection and Digital Reforms

India projects social protection coverage to reach 64.3% by 2025, driven by initiatives like EPFO and ESIC reforms. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasizes the transformative role of digital infrastructure and AI in boosting productivity and economic growth while enhancing the labor sector's inclusivity and rights recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 14:48 IST
India's Expanding Social Protection and Digital Reforms
Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's social protection coverage is set to reach an impressive 64.3% of the population by 2025, bolstered by over 80 million active EPFO members and 150 million ESIC-insured citizens. Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, addressing the BRICS Trade Union Forum Summit-2026 in Hyderabad, highlighted the anticipated role of artificial intelligence in driving productivity, innovation, and economic expansion.

Mandaviya underscored trade unions' pivotal role in safeguarding workers' rights, enhancing industrial harmony, and ensuring that economic progress is paired with social justice. He pointed out that labor courts now guarantee universal minimum wages, offer robust social protection, mandate employment letters, and ensure improved occupational safety and health standards within a digitally governed compliance framework.

The recognition of gig and platform workers within labor courts marks significant progress, catalyzed by digital reforms. India has developed a digital public infrastructure aimed at social welfare and employment generation, exemplified by the e-SHRAM portal, which connects over 317 million unorganized workers with various social welfare schemes. Recent reforms within the ESIC and EPFO aim to expand social security coverage while streamlining processes for beneficiaries and employers.

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