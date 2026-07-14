Bond Yields Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

On Tuesday, Germany's policy-sensitive two-year bond yield climbed to its highest since July 2024. This ascent was fueled by Middle East tensions, notably Iran's ballistic missile attack on a U.S. airbase and subsequent U.S. retaliatory strikes in the Strait of Hormuz, which spurred a rise in oil prices.

The yield on Germany's two-year bonds, which are particularly sensitive to policy rate expectations, increased by 5 basis points to 2.77%, almost reaching 2.7985%, the peak observed since July 2024. Conversely, Germany's 10-year bond yields experienced a modest rise, with investors eyeing upcoming U.S. inflation data.

European and U.S. financial markets remain on edge, anticipating the Federal Reserve's next moves. As rising oil prices influence inflation forecasts, further clarity is expected with upcoming inflation data and financial institution statements, underscoring the financial sector's volatility in these uncertain times.