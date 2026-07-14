JPMorgan Chase: Record Profits Fueled by Big IPOs and Market Volatility

JPMorgan Chase has posted a record second-quarter profit, spurred by an upswing in big-ticket IPOs and volatile market conditions, which have pushed investment banking fees to their highest level since 2021. The bank capitalized on these dynamics as stock traders navigated fluctuating markets.

Investment banking fees benefited from a revitalized U.S. IPO market, spearheaded by the mammoth listing of SpaceX. JPMorgan, a lead underwriter on the deal, attributes this strength to AI-driven investments, fiscal stimulus, and regulatory efficiency. CEO Jamie Dimon acknowledged these as important tailwinds.

While JPMorgan's shares dipped 2% in premarket trading due to revised 2026 expense forecasts, the bank remains upbeat, demonstrating resilience in consumer and business activities, thus reflecting broader U.S. economic trends.