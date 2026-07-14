JPMorgan Chase Shines with Robust Investment Banking Gains in Q2

JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. lender, has announced a notable rise in second-quarter profits, driven by robust dealmaking activities and a resurgence in the IPO market.

The bank reported a profit of $21.2 billion, equating to $7.70 per share, marking a significant increase from $14.99 billion, or $5.24 per share, recorded in the same period last year.

Despite initial volatility influenced by the Iran conflict and concerns over AI's impact on software companies, investor interest rebounded swiftly. This allowed JPMorgan to maintain its leading position in global investment banking, according to Dealogic data.