Tensions Weigh on FTSE as Financial Stocks Struggle

UK's FTSE indexes dropped on increasing U.S.-Iran tensions, with financial and travel stocks decreasing more than the gains in energy shares. FTSE 100 slipped by 0.3%, while FTSE 250 fell by 0.7%, capturing market reactions to BP's positive comments about earlier oil price surges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 16:12 IST
Tensions Weigh on FTSE as Financial Stocks Struggle
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's FTSE indexes saw a decline on Tuesday amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The losses in financial and travel sectors significantly offset the gains from energy shares, despite BP's upbeat remarks about profiting from the rise in oil prices earlier this year.

The prominent blue-chip index, FTSE 100, recorded a 0.3% drop to 10,461.14 points by 1024 GMT. Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 index decreased by 0.7%, reflecting the broader market sentiment.

The situation highlights the market's sensitivity to geopolitical developments, particularly affecting financial stocks negatively, while energy giants like BP thrived due to strategic positioning amid fluctuating oil prices.

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