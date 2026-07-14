SADC Ministers Meet to Boost Regional Energy and Water Security

Southern African Development Community (SADC) ministers have gathered in Pretoria to chart the region's next steps on energy security, water management and sustainable development. The joint meeting, hosted by South Africa in a hybrid format, brings together ministers responsible for energy and water, alongside senior government officials, regional institutions, development partners and representatives of the SADC Secretariat. The discussions are expected to shape regional policies and strengthen cooperation on some of Southern Africa's most pressing infrastructure and resource challenges.

Ministers review regional energy and water priorities

South Africa is hosting the meeting in its role as Chair of the relevant SADC Sectoral Committees. Running until Friday, the gathering will assess progress made on regional programmes and projects while identifying areas that require stronger cooperation and fresh policy action.

According to SADC, ministers will examine the implementation of existing initiatives in both the energy and water sectors and guide emerging priorities that affect the region's long-term development. The meeting also serves as an opportunity for member states to coordinate efforts on projects that cross national borders, recognising that reliable energy supplies and effective water management remain essential for economic growth, industrial development and climate resilience.

Energy security and renewable power take centre stage

A major focus of the meeting will be the region's electricity supply and demand. Ministers are expected to review the current energy situation across SADC member states and evaluate progress on regional energy infrastructure projects designed to improve electricity availability and strengthen power networks. The agenda also includes discussions on expanding renewable energy generation, improving energy efficiency and accelerating initiatives that support a cleaner and more reliable energy mix across Southern Africa.

Another key topic is the implementation of the Dar es Salaam Declaration on Mission 300, an initiative aimed at significantly increasing electricity access across Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030. Ministers are also expected to examine the development of hydrocarbon infrastructure, including fuel pipelines and storage facilities, to improve regional energy security and support future economic growth.

Regional cooperation seen as key to sustainable development

Beyond energy, the meeting will address water resource management as countries continue working together to strengthen water security and improve the sustainable use of shared water resources. By bringing governments, regional institutions and development partners together, SADC hopes to accelerate the implementation of projects that improve infrastructure, strengthen resilience and support inclusive economic development across member states. The outcomes of the meeting are expected to help shape future regional cooperation as Southern African countries work towards building more reliable energy systems, improving water management and creating the conditions for sustainable socio-economic growth.