India and Maldives Edge Closer to Landmark Free Trade Agreement

India and Maldives have made significant headway towards a Free Trade Agreement following the virtual conclusion of the first negotiation round. The FTA aims to enhance bilateral trade and investment, reflecting both nations' commitment to economic cooperation on the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 17:24 IST
India and Maldives Edge Closer to Landmark Free Trade Agreement
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal and Mr. Mohamed Saeed, Minister of Economic Development, Transport and Trade of the Maldives (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI

The prospects for a Free Trade Agreement between India and the Maldives have brightened after the successful completion of initial negotiations. Both countries have reported substantial progress across several pivotal areas, signaling their intentions to fast-track the arrangement.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated that text-based discussions, conducted virtually from June 29 to July 7, covered eight technical sessions that spanned various policy sectors. Officials highlighted the broad convergence of views on multiple issues as a promising sign.

On July 8, a meeting between India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, and Maldivian Minister of Economic Development, Transport and Trade, Mohamed Saeed, reaffirmed the fast-tracking of both the Bilateral Investment Treaty and the FTA. Celebrating six decades of diplomatic ties, the ministers also pledged to bolster collaboration in sectors like tourism, digital payments, and MSMEs.

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