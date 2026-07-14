KZN Premier Calls for Urgent Skills Reform to Tackle Youth Unemployment

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has called for sweeping changes to the province's skills development system, warning that poor coordination and a growing mismatch between education and labour market needs are worsening youth unemployment. He said stronger collaboration between government, education institutions and industry is needed to build a workforce that matches the demands of the economy.

Premier urges evidence-based planning to close skills gap

Speaking at the conclusion of the Third Term KwaZulu-Natal Human Resource Development (HRD) Council orientation in Umhlanga, Ntuli said the province could no longer afford a fragmented approach to skills development. As chairperson of the provincial HRD Council, he urged members to use reliable data and research to identify where skills shortages exist and ensure training programmes respond to real employment opportunities. He called for honest discussions about the province's challenges instead of avoiding difficult conversations, saying youth unemployment, particularly among graduates, has reached a critical stage.

"The time for sugar-coating issues is over. Now is the time to tell us the things we do not want to hear so that we can solve the pertinent issue of chronic unemployment among the youth, especially graduates," Ntuli said.

Describing unemployment as one of KwaZulu-Natal's biggest challenges, the Premier warned that failing to address the issue could have serious social and economic consequences. He said the Human Resource Development Council must provide practical and evidence-based recommendations that help government, universities, colleges and businesses better prepare young people for available jobs.

Skills programmes must reflect community and economic needs

Ntuli stressed that skills development should not be planned in isolation from the realities facing communities across the province. He said training initiatives need to reflect local economic conditions and create pathways into sectors where employment opportunities are growing. Congratulating the newly appointed members of the Human Resource Development Council, he praised their willingness to confront the province's employment and skills challenges directly. He said the council requires leaders who are prepared to take decisive action and develop practical solutions that improve employment prospects for young people while supporting economic growth.

The Premier also announced plans to convene a roundtable focused on the province's spaza shop economy. He explained that the discussions would form part of broader efforts to strengthen entrepreneurial skills and expand opportunities for local businesses and community participation in the economy.

Council expected to play a leading role in workforce development

Ntuli said discussions around undocumented foreign nationals have also highlighted concerns about skills development and access to economic opportunities for South African citizens. He noted that these debates reinforce the need to ensure residents have the skills required to compete successfully in the labour market. He urged the Human Resource Development Council to move quickly in addressing the province's skills mismatch and help create a workforce that is better prepared for current and future economic demands.

According to the Premier, building a skilled, competitive and responsive workforce will be essential to reducing unemployment, supporting sustainable economic growth and creating meaningful opportunities for young people throughout KwaZulu-Natal.