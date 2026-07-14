PIC Suspends CEO Patrick Dlamini Pending Investigation

South Africa's Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has placed Chief Executive Officer Patrick Dlamini on precautionary suspension after allegations of impropriety were raised in a whistleblower report submitted to the organisation last month. The Board says the move is intended to protect the integrity of the investigation while ensuring a fair process for all parties involved.

Board orders independent investigation into allegations

The PIC Board announced that Dlamini's suspension was carried out in accordance with the corporation's whistleblower policy as well as applicable labour legislation and internal procedures. According to the Board, the decision gives the CEO adequate time and space to respond to the allegations while allowing an objective and independent investigation to proceed without interference.

The Board stressed that the precautionary suspension should not be interpreted as evidence of guilt or a finding of misconduct. It said the investigation will determine the facts surrounding the allegations before any conclusions are reached. The corporation is also working on interim leadership arrangements and said an announcement on the appointment of an acting chief executive will be made in due course.

Leadership changes announced to maintain investment stability

Alongside the suspension, the Board resolved that Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) Acting Chief Investment Officer August Van Heerden will no longer continue in that position. To maintain continuity in investment management, the Board appointed Leon Smit as Acting Chief Investment Officer. Smit currently serves as Head of Fixed Income in Listed Investments at the PIC and brings more than 30 years of experience in treasury management, fixed income investments and financial markets.

Having joined the PIC in August 2000, Smit oversees the management of listed fixed income investments and cash flows in line with client mandates. His responsibilities include supervising domestic fixed income trading activities, improving investment performance and maintaining disciplined risk management practices. He has also served as Acting Chief Investment Officer on several previous occasions.

Smit holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Business Economics from the University of Pretoria and has completed advanced qualifications in Treasury Management, Financial Markets and the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) framework.

PIC says governance remains a top priority

The Board said the leadership changes are intended to ensure stability while safeguarding the corporation's investment responsibilities during the investigation. Reaffirming its commitment to strong governance, the Board said the PIC will continue to uphold high standards of institutional integrity and accountability throughout the investigative process while ensuring its investment operations continue without disruption.