RBI Holds Steady Amidst Global Turbulence

Amidst global economic challenges, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain interest rates following its upcoming MPC meeting. Economists suggest a 'wait-and-watch' strategy due to resilient domestic growth and ongoing inflation concerns, alongside structural changes reducing vulnerability to monsoon impacts on inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 16:19 IST
RBI Holds Steady Amidst Global Turbulence
Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at CareEdge Ratings (Left), Dipti Deshpande, Senior Director and Principal Economist at CRISIL (Right) (Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gears up for its next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, leading economists predict a steady approach in maintaining current interest rates. Despite the West Asia crisis and persistent supply-side inflation, domestic growth continues to sustain the economy, offering the RBI room for cautious observation rather than hasty actions.

Economists like Rajani Sinha from CareEdge Ratings highlight strong high-frequency indicators reinforcing India's economic momentum. "Growth numbers are robust, with Q4 GDP data surpassing expectations," Sinha remarked, though inflation remains a pressing concern for policymakers.

CRISIL Ltd’s Dipti Deshpande stresses that inflation is the prime focus for the central bank. She downplays the possibility of any immediate rate hikes, pointing instead to potential measures involving communication and liquidity management. "Given the uncertainties around crude oil prices and the monsoon, the RBI is poised to hold rates steady while remaining data-focused," Sinha added.

Economists also reveal how India's structural dynamics are mitigating traditional vulnerabilities such as monsoon-related food inflation surges. Through government interventions like buffer stocks and trade restrictions, the link between poor rainfall and food market instability is weakening, per Deshpande.

Despite India's trade deficit exceeding USD 30 billion, robust services and non-oil exports are effectively balancing the scales, presenting an economy navigating pressure efficiently.

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