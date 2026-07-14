Dollar Holds Strong Amid Rising Inflation Concerns

The dollar remained near a 13-month high on Tuesday as markets awaited U.S. inflation data. Middle East tensions have pushed oil prices upwards, adding to inflationary pressures, and Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is set to testify before Congress.

The geopolitical unrest, with U.S. and Iranian forces clashing in the Gulf, has caused oil prices to approach $90 a barrel. This situation has led investors to predict a potential rise in global interest rates, focusing on the interplay between oil supply and inflation.

Core inflation and higher oil prices are expected to support the dollar, which gains further backing with a possible rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Market leader Fiona Cincotta noted the challenges awaiting Warsh, who may reveal more about monetary policy in response to persistent inflationary trends.