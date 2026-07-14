Dollar Holds Strong Amid Rising Inflation Concerns

The U.S. dollar remains near its 13-month peak amid concerns over inflation and geopolitical tensions, which are impacting oil prices and interest rate expectations. Investors and markets are closely watching Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's statements, as core inflation alongside rising oil prices supports the dollar's strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 17:14 IST
Dollar Holds Strong Amid Rising Inflation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The dollar remained near a 13-month high on Tuesday as markets awaited U.S. inflation data. Middle East tensions have pushed oil prices upwards, adding to inflationary pressures, and Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is set to testify before Congress.

The geopolitical unrest, with U.S. and Iranian forces clashing in the Gulf, has caused oil prices to approach $90 a barrel. This situation has led investors to predict a potential rise in global interest rates, focusing on the interplay between oil supply and inflation.

Core inflation and higher oil prices are expected to support the dollar, which gains further backing with a possible rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Market leader Fiona Cincotta noted the challenges awaiting Warsh, who may reveal more about monetary policy in response to persistent inflationary trends.

TRENDING

1
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
2
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
3
AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?
Blog

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Global
4
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Can Digital Finance Stop Urban Shocks From Becoming Economic Crises?

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026