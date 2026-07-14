Wall Street Shaken by Earnings Reports and Global Tensions

U.S. markets experienced volatility as the S&P 500 and Dow futures dipped due to underwhelming bank earnings and IBM's revenue forecast. While investors await critical CPI data and Fed Chair remarks, geopolitical tensions continue to impact energy prices and interest rate projections, keeping market sentiments on edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 17:17 IST
Wall Street Shaken by Earnings Reports and Global Tensions
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The U.S. stock market saw turbulence on Tuesday as futures for the S&P 500 and Dow faltered amidst mixed earnings reports from major banks and a downbeat revenue forecast from IBM. Investors are navigating these waters carefully while awaiting crucial inflation data and Federal Reserve insights.

Scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, June's consumer price index data is anticipated to reflect a deceleration in inflation. However, according to Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya, rising gas prices and geopolitical tensions may overshadow the significance of current CPI figures.

The earnings season has spotlighted Wall Street's performance, with key players like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America seeing drops despite profit rises. Simultaneously, Fed Governor Christopher Waller's recent hawkish remarks have contributed to heightened concerns over potential interest rate hikes, indicating unsettled investor confidence.

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