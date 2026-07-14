The Great COVID Reset: Who Gained, Who Lost and What Never Recovered

The global economy may have moved beyond the emergency phase of COVID-19, but it has not returned to its pre-pandemic form. Remote work is now embedded in many industries, digital capability has become a competitive dividing line, small businesses remain scarred by uneven survival, and governments are still managing the fiscal and monetary consequences of emergency intervention.

These structural shifts are examined in "Economics After the COVID-19 Pandemic," an editorial by Sergio Scicchitano of John Cabot University, published in the journal Economies. The article synthesises findings from 15 chapters covering labour markets, mobility, digitalisation, business resilience, financial systems, innovation and public policy.

The author frames the pandemic as one of the most significant economic "natural experiments" of recent decades: a sudden global shock that simultaneously disrupted labour supply, consumer demand, mobility, supply chains and social behaviour. Its consequences, the editorial argues, were not merely temporary. They changed how people work, how firms finance themselves, how cities function and how governments respond to systemic crisis.

Economies became more flexible, digital and crisis-aware, but not necessarily more equal. In many cases, the workers and companies best positioned before the pandemic were also the ones most able to benefit from the transformation that followed.

Remote Work Redrew the Labour Market and Deepened Its Fault Lines

Working from home became the most visible symbol of the post-pandemic economy. It protected some jobs, enabled business continuity and gave many employees greater flexibility. But the benefits were highly selective.

Evidence from Italy suggests that greater feasibility of working from home was associated with higher average labour income. Those gains, however, tended to favour men, older workers, highly educated employees and people who were already better paid. Rather than automatically reducing inequality, remote work risked reinforcing existing advantages.

Sectoral differences were even sharper. Jobs in hospitality, restaurants, retail and other contact-intensive activities could not easily shift online. While remote-compatible workers often gained a wage premium, low- and medium-paid workers in Italy's hotel and restaurant sector suffered an additional wage reduction of around 13.7%.

The gender divide also remained pronounced. Men and women experienced remote work differently in relation to flexibility, stress and work–family balance. Among occupations suitable for working from home, the gender pay gap widened, with older and married women facing particularly strong disadvantages.

Young adults were another vulnerable group. In Italy, the probability of becoming neither employed nor in education or training increased during the pandemic, especially among people aged 25–34.

These findings challenge the idea that flexible work is inherently progressive. Remote work can increase productivity and widen access to employment, but its distributional effects depend on occupation, bargaining power, digital access, household responsibilities and employer practices.

Policy implications

Governments and companies should stop treating remote work as a logistical arrangement and start treating it as a labour-governance issue. Pay transparency, promotion practices, caregiving support, equipment provision and the right to disconnect will determine whether hybrid work becomes a source of inclusion or a new layer of workplace inequality.

Remote work has also changed cities. Mobility restrictions reduced movement sharply during the emergency, while recovery was slower in areas with more disease-exposed jobs, flexible occupations and fixed-term contracts. At the same time, changing work patterns contributed to the growth of coworking spaces in both large and medium-sized Italian cities between 2018 and 2023.

The post-pandemic city is becoming more decentralised, but also more uneven. Central business districts, public transport systems, housing markets and neighbourhood services are all adapting to work patterns that are no longer organised around five days in a single office.

Digital Readiness Became the New Measure of Economic Resilience

The pandemic did not create the digital divide, it exposed and accelerated it. Countries, firms and workers that already possessed reliable connectivity, digital skills and flexible organisational systems adapted more quickly. Those without these capabilities faced deeper disruption.

In the Baltic countries, remote work was already possible before the pandemic in several professional fields. Among surveyed specialists, 86% reported having the possibility of working online before quarantine. Around 30% said their efficiency improved while working remotely, and more than 40% reported that revenue, cost of sales and profit remained stable during restrictions.

Across Europe, however, adaptation was uneven. The Netherlands and Finland remained labour-market digitalisation leaders, while several South-Eastern European countries lagged in digital skills and workforce training. Germany and Austria also continued to outperform Bulgaria and Romania in broader business competitiveness.

The divide has even greater implications for developing economies. In countries where broadband remains expensive, electricity supply is unreliable and digital training is limited, remote work and online commerce can exclude as many people as they enable.

Artificial intelligence may deepen this transformation, but the editorial cautions against assuming that AI immediately eliminates physical workplaces. The relationship between AI and workplace proximity appears to be inverted U-shaped. At early stages, partial adoption can increase the need for supervision, coordination and human interaction. Only after AI reaches a more advanced level does it significantly reduce the requirement for physical proximity.

For policymakers, digital infrastructure must now be understood as economic resilience infrastructure. Broadband networks, digital identity, interoperable public services and workforce training can determine whether an economy continues functioning during a crisis, but access alone is insufficient. Governments also need policies that protect workers from algorithmic monitoring, support retraining and ensure that AI-driven productivity gains do not accrue only to highly skilled employees and large firms.

Big Firms Found Finance; Small Businesses Fought to Survive

The pandemic's impact on businesses was not determined simply by whether demand fell. It depended on size, sector, financial access and operational flexibility. Large listed companies were often able to restructure their balance sheets and extend financing. Across 208 non-financial firms in five Gulf Cooperation Council economies, COVID-19 was associated with increases in debt-to-equity and equity-multiplier ratios, while short-term debt declined. Firms became more leveraged but shifted toward longer-term funding.

The adjustment suggests access to finance acted as a buffer. Companies capable of borrowing for longer periods could absorb temporary disruption and protect operations.

Small businesses faced a different reality. A study of 8,931 small enterprises in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, found that survival varied substantially by revenue, sector and region. Retail, accommodation and food services were among the most affected. The smallest firms, with annual revenue below USD 15,576, recorded a seven-year survival rate of only 39%.

The lesson is that economy-wide credit measures rarely reach all firms equally. Microenterprises often lack formal records, collateral and relationships with commercial lenders. They may also operate in sectors where digital substitution is impossible.

Future crisis policy must therefore distinguish between temporary liquidity problems and deeper structural vulnerability. Small firms need simplified emergency lending, digital-payment access, temporary tax relief and targeted grants that can be activated before cash-flow shocks turn into permanent closures.

The pandemic also demonstrated the economic value of workplace resilience. US listed firms with less adaptable workplaces experienced stronger negative effects on dividend growth when restrictions tightened. Operational flexibility, remote-capable systems, diversified supply chains and digital customer channels, became a financial asset rather than a management preference.

For investors, resilience should now be treated as part of corporate risk assessment. A firm's ability to withstand health shocks, extreme weather, cyber disruption or geopolitical supply interruptions may be as important as its short-term profitability.

Recovery Policy Worked, but It Did Not Repair the Old Inequalities

Government intervention prevented a far deeper economic collapse. Yet the effectiveness of those interventions depended heavily on institutional capacity and fiscal space.

Bangladesh offers a significant example. Real GDP growth fell from 7.9% in fiscal year 2018–2019 to 3.5% in 2019–2020, while exports declined by 17.1%. The government introduced 28 stimulus packages worth approximately USD 26.9 billion, and at least four were assessed as broadly achieving their relief objectives.

Slovakia also performed better than initially feared. Its GDP contraction in 2020 was slightly above 5%, rather than the double-digit decline many had expected, although investment fell by more than 15%. Mining and construction avoided some of the bankruptcy risk and severe deterioration anticipated early in the crisis.

These cases demonstrate that fiscal action can preserve employment, productive capacity and business survival, but they also expose a major international inequality: not all governments can mobilise large packages quickly.

Low-income countries often enter crises with high borrowing costs, narrow tax bases and limited administrative capacity. When emergency support depends on payroll records, banking access or formal registration, informal workers and microenterprises may be excluded. This is where international development policy must evolve. Crisis financing should not be treated solely as temporary relief. Building social registries, digital payment systems and automatic stabilisers is part of long-term economic development.

Monetary policy created another difficult legacy. Low interest rates became widespread across OECD economies during the pandemic. In the post-COVID period, central banks then raised rates as they tried to manage inflation while preserving economic recovery.

The result is a policy trap familiar across both advanced and developing economies: governments used extraordinary measures to prevent collapse, only to face higher debt costs, tighter financial conditions and renewed inequality afterward.

The editorial's main strength is its broad perspective. It links labour markets, finance, urban change, digitalisation and business survival rather than treating them as separate consequences. Its limitation is that it is an editorial synthesis, not a systematic review. The underlying studies use different methodologies, time periods and national contexts, and much of the evidence comes from Europe. It means findings from Italy, Slovakia or the Baltic countries cannot be transferred automatically to Africa, South Asia or Latin America. More evidence is needed on informal employment, household debt, digital exclusion and microenterprise recovery in lower-income settings.

Still, the strategic message is compelling. The pandemic accelerated technologies and policies that made economies more adaptable. But adaptability without inclusion can reinforce the same divisions that made the crisis so destructive in the first place.