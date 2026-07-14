Sunisa Lee's Triumphant Return: A Journey Beyond Adversity

Olympic gymnastics sensation Sunisa Lee has officially announced her return to training, just two years before the highly anticipated Los Angeles Olympics. The two-time gold medallist shared her comeback plans on social media, marking the announcement with a video captioned 'I'm back.'

Lee's journey has been nothing short of inspiring. Overcoming two severe kidney diseases that threatened her career, she made a remarkable return at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she added three more medals to her achievements for Team USA.

Celebrated for her historic win as the first Asian American woman to claim Olympic gold in the all-around event, Lee continues to inspire, embodying resilience and dedication. As she steps back into the gym, the world eagerly awaits her next move on this new chapter in her gymnastics career.