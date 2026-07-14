Ukraine's parliament approved the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, following a one-year tenure filled with challenges, despite President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's lack of clarity regarding his plans for her succession.

Lawmakers voiced difficulty in understanding Zelenskiy's intentions as they expected him to promptly name a successor, given the mounting pressure on the new government to face upcoming winter threats on Ukraine's energy grid posed by Russia.

Svyrydenko's administration, although uninvolved, was marred by corruption scandals, with her failing to implement decisive measures to address the issue. Meanwhile, criticisms focus on Zelenskiy's reshuffle's effectiveness without structural authority delegation.