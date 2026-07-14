African Mining Week to Spotlight New Investment Across the Continent

Africa's mining industry is entering a fresh phase of expansion as companies invest billions of dollars in new mines, mineral exploration and processing facilities to meet rising global demand for copper, cobalt, gold and other strategic minerals. This new wave of investment is expected to strengthen Africa's role in global supply chains while creating opportunities for value addition and industrial growth across the continent.

These developments will take centre stage at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026, scheduled to take place in Cape Town from 14 to 16 October, where mining companies, investors, government officials and technology providers will discuss the projects and partnerships shaping the sector's future.

Major mining projects gather pace across Africa

The flagship development is KoBold Metals' $2 billion Mingomba Copper Project in Zambia, where construction began in May 2026. Once operational in the early 2030s, the mine is expected to produce 300,000 tonnes of copper annually, supporting Zambia's goal of increasing national copper production to three million tonnes a year by 2031.

Beyond mine development, KoBold Metals is using artificial intelligence and advanced geological modelling to speed up mineral exploration in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Burundi. At the conference, Chief Executive Officer Mfikeyi Makayi is expected to explain how new technologies are transforming mineral discovery and helping reduce exploration risks.

Another company expanding Zambia's copper industry is Makor Resources, which is advancing exploration at the Muli and Kangili copper projects. CEO Brooke Bibeault will present the company's $30 million investment programme and outline its contribution to expanding Zambia's position as one of Africa's leading copper producers.

Mineral processing and responsible mining gain momentum

In the DRC, Buenassa is focusing on increasing local mineral processing rather than relying solely on raw material exports. Chief Executive Officer Eddy Kioni will present plans for a multi-metal processing facility in Lualaba Province, where the first phase is expected to produce 30,000 tonnes of London Metal Exchange-grade copper cathode and 5,000 tonnes of contained cobalt annually.

Future phases of the refinery are designed to raise annual production capacity to 120,000 tonnes of copper and 20,000 tonnes of contained cobalt, supporting the DRC's ambition to capture greater value from its vast mineral resources.

In Ghana, Typhoon Greenfield Development is working to strengthen the artisanal and small-scale mining sector. CEO Kwaku Afrifa Nsiah-Asare is expected to discuss ways of formalising small-scale mining, attracting private investment and improving production while supporting responsible mining practices.

Gold projects and partnerships to shape future growth

South Africa's mining industry will also feature prominently during the conference. Gold Ore Senior Geologist Sean Meadon will provide updates on the Turnbridge underground and New Kleinfontein opencast gold projects, both of which are targeting first production during 2026. The projects form part of broader efforts to increase domestic gold output while taking advantage of favourable global gold prices.

Organisers say African Mining Week will bring together producers, governments, investors and technology companies to examine how financing, innovation and collaboration can unlock the continent's mineral potential. As demand for strategic minerals continues to grow, the conference is expected to highlight practical strategies that support new investment, strengthen mineral processing and create lasting economic benefits for African countries.