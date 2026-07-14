Neeru Dhanda Makes History: First Indian Woman to Win ISSF World Cup Gold

In an impressive turn of events, Naib Subedar Neeru Dhanda won the ISSF World Cup Gold Medal, making history as the first Indian woman to achieve this in Trap Shooting. Trained under Peter Wilson, her victory emphasizes commitment and perseverance. Rotoris celebrates this milestone reflecting their design and innovation ethos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 18:24 IST
Neeru Dhanda Makes History: First Indian Woman to Win ISSF World Cup Gold
Sometimes the biggest victories begin long before the medal ceremony. They begin with belief.. Image Credit: ANI

July 14, New Delhi [India] – In a momentous achievement, Naib Subedar Neeru Dhanda of the Army Marksmanship Unit emerged victorious at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, clinching India's first Women's Trap Shooting Gold. Her triumph underscores the potential in Indian shooting under coach Peter Wilson's guidance.

Dhanda's extraordinary performance, scoring a national-record 121 out of 125 in qualifications and 27 out of 30 in the finals, outshone former World Champion Carole Cormenier of France. The victory, occurring in a high-pressure environment with fierce competition, heralds a new era for Indian women's shooting on the global stage.

For Rotoris, the premium Indian watchmaker, Dhanda's success is symbolic of their philosophy. The brand highlights that monumental accomplishments stem from conviction, discipline, and perseverance. Rotoris co-founders expressed pride in Dhanda's journey, paralleling the precision and thoughtful design in their luxury timepieces.

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