July 14, New Delhi [India] – In a momentous achievement, Naib Subedar Neeru Dhanda of the Army Marksmanship Unit emerged victorious at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, clinching India's first Women's Trap Shooting Gold. Her triumph underscores the potential in Indian shooting under coach Peter Wilson's guidance.

Dhanda's extraordinary performance, scoring a national-record 121 out of 125 in qualifications and 27 out of 30 in the finals, outshone former World Champion Carole Cormenier of France. The victory, occurring in a high-pressure environment with fierce competition, heralds a new era for Indian women's shooting on the global stage.

For Rotoris, the premium Indian watchmaker, Dhanda's success is symbolic of their philosophy. The brand highlights that monumental accomplishments stem from conviction, discipline, and perseverance. Rotoris co-founders expressed pride in Dhanda's journey, paralleling the precision and thoughtful design in their luxury timepieces.