Czech Republic Eyes Israeli Air Defence Systems

The Czech Republic is considering the purchase of Israeli air defense systems, including the Spyder and Arrow models. This was revealed by Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka during a press conference with Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, emphasizing the advanced technology of Israeli defense solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 19:02 IST
Czech Republic Eyes Israeli Air Defence Systems
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  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic is actively exploring agreements to acquire air defense systems from Israeli manufacturers, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Petr Macinka on Tuesday.

During a diplomatic meeting, Macinka and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar discussed possible acquisitions of advanced systems, including the Spyder and Arrow models.

Macinka highlighted the superior technology of Israeli air defense systems as a key reason for the potential procurement, showcasing a strategic focus on enhancing national defense capabilities.

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