India and Russia Weave New Textile Partnership Amid Global Challenges

India and Russia are set to deepen their cooperation in the textile industry, introducing new avenues for collaboration in joint manufacturing, market access, and utilizing Russian wool for Indian goods. This initiative seeks to diversify trade relations against a backdrop of global supply chain challenges and geopolitical shifts.

A significant element of this partnership is a project that will utilize fine wool from Russia's Kalmykia region, transforming it into fabric in India. These products aim to cater to both mass-market needs and premium segments, with export potential to markets beyond their own borders. 'We are actively progressing with implementing our initial joint textile ventures,' Zlata Antusheva of the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in India told ANI.

The collaboration includes Russian luxury brand Aurus Cashmere teaming with India's Bansal to produce two fabric lines: one for everyday use, such as uniforms, and another premium cashmere range. Aurus Cashmere representatives emphasize the global scope of this endeavor, positioning it as a platform for international cooperation and exports beyond Indian and Russian markets.

The countries have set a robust bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2030, with textiles playing a crucial role in reaching this goal. As textile trade could significantly boost this target, both Indian and Russian delegations explore collaborative opportunities at Bharat Tex in New Delhi, with future plans to strengthen this partnership globally.

The initiative also involves delegates from Russia's Kalmykia region, who are engaging with Indian states such as Punjab and Gujarat to discuss joint opportunities and visit local manufacturing sites. Agreements include utilizing Indian manufacturing acumen and Russian materials to produce competitive products for diverse consumer markets, highlighting the potential for textile exports from India to Russia.

This Indo-Russian collaboration in textiles represents a strategic shift to expand beyond their traditional economic ties of hydrocarbons and defense, fostering manufacturing partnerships with implications for third-country markets. The collaboration will be showcased at INNOPROM India 2026 in New Delhi, facilitated by both nations' commerce ministries.