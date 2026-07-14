ExxonMobil to Outline Angola Growth Plans at AOG 2026

ExxonMobil is set to showcase its evolving strategy for Angola's oil sector at the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2026 conference, where Brian Unietis, Lead Country Manager of ExxonMobil Angola, will discuss the company's latest investments in offshore production and exploration. His participation comes as the energy major expands redevelopment projects while opening new exploration frontiers to support Angola's long-term oil production goals.

Redevelopment projects aim to boost offshore production

Since taking over leadership of ExxonMobil Angola in late 2025, Unietis has overseen a strategy focused on increasing production from existing offshore assets while extending the life of mature oil fields. A key milestone came in April 2026, when ExxonMobil awarded Subsea7 a major engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the Likembe Redevelopment 2.0 Project. The project will connect additional reservoirs to existing Block 15 facilities through subsea tiebacks, allowing the company to expand production by using existing infrastructure rather than building entirely new facilities.

The redevelopment forms part of Angola's wider efforts to maintain crude oil production above one million barrels per day, with operators seeking faster and more cost-effective ways to bring additional reserves into production.

Earlier, ExxonMobil and its Block 15 partners also approved a final investment decision to extend production at the Mondo and Saxi-Batuque fields after the production licence for Block 15 was extended until 2037, creating greater certainty for future investment.

Exploration expands into new offshore basins

The company recently partnered with TotalEnergies and Angola's National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels to secure exploration rights across several blocks in the Benguela and Namibe Basins, areas viewed as important for the country's next generation of offshore discoveries.

Geological studies are continuing following ExxonMobil's first exploration drilling campaign in the Namibe Basin, while additional subsurface evaluations are underway in the free areas of Blocks 17/06 and 32/21. The company believes these exploration programmes will help identify new resources capable of sustaining Angola's oil production over the coming decade.

Conference to examine Angola's next investment phase

ExxonMobil is also investing in offshore support services beyond oil production. The company recently signed a long-term agreement with Bourbon Mobility for a new fleet of fuel-efficient crew transfer vessels scheduled to begin operations in 2027. It is also introducing specialised programmes to safely manage naturally occurring radioactive material generated during mature offshore operations.

These investments reflect ExxonMobil's broader strategy of combining redevelopment of existing assets with exploration in new offshore areas while improving operational efficiency across its portfolio.

The Angola Oil & Gas 2026 conference, taking place in Luanda from 9 to 10 September, with a pre-conference programme on 8 September, will bring together government officials, energy companies and investors to discuss policies, investment opportunities and the future of Angola's upstream oil sector. ExxonMobil says its continued investment underscores its long-term commitment to Angola as the country works to strengthen its position as one of Africa's leading oil producers.