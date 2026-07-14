Douala Port Resumes Operations After Cargo Ship Collision

Cameroon’s Douala port has resumed activities after a collision between two cargo ships temporarily blocked its navigation channel. The accident involved the MV Sea Honor and MV Black Rhino vessels, causing significant damage but no fatalities. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 21:00 IST
Douala Port Resumes Operations After Cargo Ship Collision
  • Country:
  • Cameroon

Cameroon's largest port, Douala, is back in operation following a weekend collision between two cargo vessels that obstructed its navigation channel. The incident, involving the MV Sea Honor and MV Black Rhino, resulted in severe damage but fortunately no casualties.

Taking place near buoy No. 20, the collision disrupted maritime traffic in one of Central Africa's key ports. While the exact impact on operations was not detailed, the Port Authority of Douala has begun a technical investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that steering loss on the MV Black Rhino was a potential factor.

Transport Minister Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe confirmed that traffic has normalized. Measures were taken swiftly, including the evacuation and support of MV Black Rhino's crew, ensuring that the channel is now safely navigable.

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