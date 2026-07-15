Unraveling the Final Moments of the Air India Dreamliner Tragedy

India's air accident investigation body is in the final stages of its probe into last year's fatal Air India crash. The sequence of events and insights are now being unveiled, shedding light on the cockpit conversations and technical issues preceding the tragedy.

A detailed timeline from the initial stages before takeoff to the moments leading up to the crash was released by investigators. Reports indicate that the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad, faced unexpected fuel switch transitions, and efforts from pilots to manage the crisis unfolded onboard.

The unfolding sequence was tense as the aircraft encountered engine cutoffs leading to altitude loss and critical warnings. Despite attempts for recovery, a mayday call was made and rescue operations commenced, as investigators continue to piece together the complete picture.