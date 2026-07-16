India Rolls Out Indigenous Hydrogen-Powered Train for Clean Mobility

Indian Railways is advancing towards sustainable transport by launching a hydrogen-powered train, set to be inaugurated by PM Modi. This marks a significant step in India's clean mobility transition involving local technology, a comprehensive hydrogen rail ecosystem, and future plans for further adoption on heritage routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 14:56 IST
India Rolls Out Indigenous Hydrogen-Powered Train for Clean Mobility
India's first hydrogen powered train (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI

In a pioneering move towards sustainable transport, Indian Railways is set to launch its first hydrogen-powered train, highlighting the nation's commitment to clean mobility. The innovative train, employing indigenous hydrogen fuel cell technology, will debut through a ceremonial flag-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi between Jind and Sonipat on July 17.

This hydrogen train, unlike conventional electric options, generates its own electricity, boasting a robust 10-coach configuration capable of accommodating 2,600 passengers. Such capacity underscores the potential for hydrogen technology to transform high-volume passenger transport in India.

Alongside the train, India has built its largest hydrogen refueling facility at Jind, cementing the infrastructure for a hydrogen rail ecosystem. As Indian Railways sets its sights on deploying hydrogen technology on heritage routes, the work done spearheads India's journey toward a structured, national hydrogen-powered rail program, supporting its National Green Hydrogen Mission.

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