Gabriel Luna Joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' as New Serial Killer

Gabriel Luna joins season 2 of 'Dexter: Resurrection' as Ray Ballard, alias The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger. Exciting casting among high-profile actors including Brian Cox and Uma Thurman enhance the crime drama's ensemble under showrunner Clyde Phillips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 14:58 IST
Gabriel Luna Joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' as New Serial Killer
Gabriel Luna (Photo/Instagram/@iamgabrielluna). Image Credit: ANI

In a thrilling addition to the cast of 'Dexter: Resurrection', Gabriel Luna is set to take on the guest role of Ray Ballard, better known by his sinister alias, The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger. This new casting enriches Showtime's already growing ensemble for its riveting crime series, as it gears up for its second season.

According to Deadline, Luna's character will join a formidable lineup of nefarious personalities, with Brian Cox on board as The New York Ripper, and Uma Thurman reprising her role as Charley. The show continues to expand its narrative with Dan Stevens as The Five Borough Killer, Bokeem Woodbine as Capt. Mixon, and Nona Parker Johnson takes on the character of Fiona Mixon. Additionally, Krysten Ritter is set to make a guest appearance, promising audiences dynamic performances.

Spearheaded by Clyde Phillips, the Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer, 'Dexter: Resurrection' is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, with an impressive roster of executive producers including Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, and Marcos Siega. Fans eagerly await the continuation of Dexter Morgan's saga, which can be exclusively streamed on Paramount+ through the Premium Plan, as season two prepares to deliver another round of captivating storytelling.

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