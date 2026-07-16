Legal Battle Intensifies Over Nicotine Sales at Indian Airports

India's customs and health authorities are clashing with the Adani Group over the sale of nicotine pouches at duty-free shops in airports. The dispute, concerning regulatory compliance, has reached Mumbai's High Court. Nicotine pouches remain popular globally but are unapproved in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 14:54 IST
Legal Battle Intensifies Over Nicotine Sales at Indian Airports
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India's customs authorities have joined the nation's health ministry in challenging the Adani Group over the sale of nicotine pouches at airport duty-free shops, arguing that while these shops might have tax advantages, they are not exempt from regulatory oversight.

The controversy began after a March inspection by health officials at Gautam Adani's Mumbai airport revealed the sale of nicotine pouches, prompting a legal challenge by the company in Mumbai's High Court. The customs department clarified in a court filing that duty-free status for tax purposes does not exempt goods from regulatory compliance.

While Adani contends that duty-free shops are beyond domestic regulations, customs authorities disagree, suggesting this interpretation is flawed. The case is gaining attention as nicotine pouches gain global popularity but remain unauthorized in India.

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