Legal Battle Intensifies Over Nicotine Sales at Indian Airports

India's customs authorities have joined the nation's health ministry in challenging the Adani Group over the sale of nicotine pouches at airport duty-free shops, arguing that while these shops might have tax advantages, they are not exempt from regulatory oversight.

The controversy began after a March inspection by health officials at Gautam Adani's Mumbai airport revealed the sale of nicotine pouches, prompting a legal challenge by the company in Mumbai's High Court. The customs department clarified in a court filing that duty-free status for tax purposes does not exempt goods from regulatory compliance.

While Adani contends that duty-free shops are beyond domestic regulations, customs authorities disagree, suggesting this interpretation is flawed. The case is gaining attention as nicotine pouches gain global popularity but remain unauthorized in India.