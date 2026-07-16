Seismic Jolt Strikes New Zealand's South Island

A 5.62 magnitude earthquake struck New Zealand's South Island on Thursday. The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported the quake, which occurred at a depth of 10 km. No immediate information was available about damage or casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 15:00 IST
Seismic Jolt Strikes New Zealand's South Island
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  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A magnitude 5.62 earthquake shook New Zealand's South Island on Thursday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), as reported by the GFZ.

Details regarding potential damage or casualties have yet to be disclosed.

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