Seismic Jolt Strikes New Zealand's South Island
A 5.62 magnitude earthquake struck New Zealand's South Island on Thursday. The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported the quake, which occurred at a depth of 10 km. No immediate information was available about damage or casualties.
- Country:
- New Zealand
A magnitude 5.62 earthquake shook New Zealand's South Island on Thursday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.
The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), as reported by the GFZ.
Details regarding potential damage or casualties have yet to be disclosed.