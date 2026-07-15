Boosting Resources: Export Finance Australia's Strategic Move
Export Finance Australia has increased its workforce by 40 employees in the past financial year to enhance its expertise in critical minerals. This expansion is part of a strategy to create a A$1.2 billion strategic reserve, with the rollout expected later in the year, according to government data.
- Country:
- Australia
Export Finance Australia has significantly expanded its team, adding 40 new staff during the last financial year, in a concerted effort to bolster its expertise in critical minerals.
This strategic expansion is aligned with the agency's objective to establish a comprehensive A$1.2 billion ($840 million) strategic reserve of critical minerals.
The move comes as the government-backed agency gears up for an anticipated rollout later this year, according to recently released government data.