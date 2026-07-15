Developing Countries in the Global Critical Minerals Race: Opportunities and Challenges

The global rush for critical minerals has created opportunities for developing countries blessed with essential deposits. However, harnessing these resources efficiently requires capturing maximum value from the metals extracted.

Processing raw materials through smelting not only increases value but also advances broader industrial growth. It offers Western policymakers a means to lessen China's control over critical metals processing capabilities.

Nonetheless, establishing a successful processing industry involves numerous challenges, as highlighted by a study from CRU and the World Bank. Power supply, infrastructure, and policy alignment are crucial for making this low-margin business viable, especially during low-price cycles.