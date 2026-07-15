Chinese Bank Loans Surge Yet Miss Predictions

Chinese banks issued 1.61 trillion yuan in new loans in June, significantly higher than in May but falling short of expert predictions. Analysts had anticipated 2 trillion yuan in new loans, with the June figure calculated by Reuters using central bank data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 12:41 IST
Chinese Bank Loans Surge Yet Miss Predictions
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Chinese banks extended 1.61 trillion yuan ($237.89 billion) in new loans in June, a figure that was more than three times the amount issued in May. However, this surge still failed to meet analysts' expectations, according to Reuters' calculations based on central bank data released on Wednesday.

Industry experts polled by Reuters had projected that new yuan loans would hit the 2 trillion yuan mark in June. This forecast was a significant increase from May's 520 billion yuan, though still behind the 2.24 trillion yuan reported in the same month a year prior.

The People's Bank of China does not provide monthly breakdowns, prompting Reuters to derive the June total from data covering the January to June period compared to figures from January to May. As of the reporting period, the exchange rate was $1 to 6.7678 Chinese yuan renminbi.

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