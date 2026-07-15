Markets Rally as Inflation Eases: AI Stocks in the Spotlight

Stocks surged on Wednesday following a surprise slowdown in U.S. inflation, reducing expectations for interest rate hikes. AI stocks showed volatility, reflecting market uncertainty. European markets saw mixed futures performance, while Wall Street banks enjoyed stellar earnings. Meanwhile, China's economic growth slowed, and oil prices stabilized amidst geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 11:28 IST
Markets Rally as Inflation Eases: AI Stocks in the Spotlight
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  • Country:
  • United States

On Wednesday, global markets experienced a rise as a sudden easing in U.S. inflation lowered forecasts for interest rate hikes. The Dow and Nasdaq saw upward movement, while bonds stabilized after the release of promising inflation data.

Asian markets reacted positively, with South Korea's KOSPI index jumping 6% and Japan's Nikkei rising modestly. However, the enthusiasm was tempered by a wavering momentum in AI stocks. Meanwhile, ASML beat revenue expectations, likely influencing European market openings.

The fluctuating market landscape reflects ongoing concerns about AI stock volatility and mixed economic indicators globally. China's slower-than-expected economic growth and geopolitical tensions affecting oil prices are adding to market uncertainties.

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