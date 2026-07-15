Markets Rally as Inflation Eases: AI Stocks in the Spotlight

On Wednesday, global markets experienced a rise as a sudden easing in U.S. inflation lowered forecasts for interest rate hikes. The Dow and Nasdaq saw upward movement, while bonds stabilized after the release of promising inflation data.

Asian markets reacted positively, with South Korea's KOSPI index jumping 6% and Japan's Nikkei rising modestly. However, the enthusiasm was tempered by a wavering momentum in AI stocks. Meanwhile, ASML beat revenue expectations, likely influencing European market openings.

The fluctuating market landscape reflects ongoing concerns about AI stock volatility and mixed economic indicators globally. China's slower-than-expected economic growth and geopolitical tensions affecting oil prices are adding to market uncertainties.