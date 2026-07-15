China's reliance on electric taxis is proving to be a vital countermeasure against fluctuating oil prices. As ridesharing surges across its cities, fueled by economical electric vehicles, the nation is dramatically cutting its oil consumption.

The soaring demand for electric ridesharing options arises amid rising gasoline prices and an influx of drivers seeking employment in a tepid economy. This results in falling fares, providing passengers with a cost-effective alternative to traditional petrol-powered transportation.

According to government data, half of China's 1.3 million taxis are now electric, with several cities nearing full electrification, further highlighting the country's shift towards sustainable transport. Analysts indicate that this shift is cushioning China from the global oil supply constraints and price volatilities.