Chinese Stocks Dip Amid Semiconductor Sell-Off
Chinese stocks saw a slight decline on Wednesday as semiconductor shares experienced a sell-off. Investors chose to secure recent gains and redirect their capital into more traditional sectors, despite a disappointing second-quarter GDP figure. Meanwhile, Hong Kong shares reached a one-month peak.
- Country:
- China
On Wednesday, Chinese stocks experienced a minor decrease, primarily driven by a sell-off in semiconductor shares.
Investors opted to lock in recent profit gains and redirect their investments toward traditional sectors, undeterred by a weaker-than-expected second-quarter GDP result.
Concurrently, Hong Kong shares closed at a one-month high, reflecting a shift in investment trends.