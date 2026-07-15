AI Paradox: Profits vs. Predictions on Wall Street

A paradox is emerging on Wall Street, centered around artificial intelligence and its potential to deliver substantial profits. As the fog of uncertainty thickens, both AI advocates and skeptics are holding firm to their beliefs. Despite the astronomical numbers involved—whether concerning spending, profits, or returns—investors remain divided. This division, underscored by a recent Bank of America survey, shows that while a majority view the AI market as crowded, many insist it's not yet a bubble.

The bullish outlook posits that immense AI capital expenditure will drive unparalleled growth and wealth. However, the bearish perspective questions the high costs and the potential for diminishing returns. With hyperscalers relying heavily on external financing, the debate intensifies. Bank of America's analysts have depicted the clash as a generational shift in cash flow from IT giants to semiconductor firms, the latter potentially reaping more future AI rewards.

As U.S. tech stocks rise on AI optimism, the economy's dependency on this momentum raises the stakes. The divergence between tech capex's historical GDP share versus overall capex downturn is notable. Investors must eventually acknowledge the chance of AI becoming a zero-sum game, where either cash flow or chipmakers' growth faces a slowdown. The ongoing market instability, observed in both U.S. and South Korea stock exchanges, underscores the uncertainty enveloping AI. Whether seen as an opportunity or a harbinger of decline largely depends on one's stance in the ongoing AI debate.