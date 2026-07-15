Ukraine Secures EU Defence Funding: A Leap in Innovation

Ukraine has made a significant stride in bolstering its defense capabilities by sealing agreements with the European Union’s defense programs.

The new deal, announced by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, includes €300 million in fresh funding. This financial boost comprises €260 million aimed at scaling up production and €35.3 million allocated for innovation grants under the new BraveTech EU Ukraine Support Instrument.

The agreements are expected to enhance Ukraine's defense initiatives substantially, marking a notable step forward in their ongoing collaboration with the European Union.