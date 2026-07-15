Ukraine Secures EU Defence Funding: A Leap in Innovation
Ukraine has successfully signed agreements to participate in the European Union's defense programs, securing €300 million in new funding. This includes €260 million for scaling production and €35.3 million dedicated to innovation grants, demonstrating a significant boost in Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine has made a significant stride in bolstering its defense capabilities by sealing agreements with the European Union’s defense programs.
The new deal, announced by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, includes €300 million in fresh funding. This financial boost comprises €260 million aimed at scaling up production and €35.3 million allocated for innovation grants under the new BraveTech EU Ukraine Support Instrument.
The agreements are expected to enhance Ukraine's defense initiatives substantially, marking a notable step forward in their ongoing collaboration with the European Union.
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