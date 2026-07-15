Turbulent Markets: FTSE 100 Slides Amid Middle East Tensions

The FTSE 100 dropped slightly amid rising Middle East tensions, as losses in precious metal mining stocks surpassed gains from increased oil prices, impacting the market. The midcap FTSE 250 also saw a minor dip, reflecting overall investor caution during the volatile situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 16:09 IST
Turbulent Markets: FTSE 100 Slides Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 index witnessed a minor decline on Wednesday amid growing apprehensions over escalating tensions in the Middle East. Investor caution has prevailed, influencing market outcomes significantly.

The index fell by 0.1% to reach 10,515.73 points at 1013 GMT. This decline was primarily attributed to losses occurring within the precious metal mining sector, which surpassed the gains attained by energy shares due to rising oil prices.

Similarly, the midcap FTSE 250 experienced a modest dip of 0.09%, reflecting the broader market sentiment under the current geopolitical strains.

TRENDING

1
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
2
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
3
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026