Turbulent Markets: FTSE 100 Slides Amid Middle East Tensions

London's FTSE 100 index witnessed a minor decline on Wednesday amid growing apprehensions over escalating tensions in the Middle East. Investor caution has prevailed, influencing market outcomes significantly.

The index fell by 0.1% to reach 10,515.73 points at 1013 GMT. This decline was primarily attributed to losses occurring within the precious metal mining sector, which surpassed the gains attained by energy shares due to rising oil prices.

Similarly, the midcap FTSE 250 experienced a modest dip of 0.09%, reflecting the broader market sentiment under the current geopolitical strains.