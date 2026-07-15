Tragic End for Missing Indian National in Oman Attack

Tragedy struck when an Indian national, missing after an assault on the commercial ship GFS Galaxy near Oman, was declared deceased. His father-in-law broke the heartbreaking news alongside the Indian consulate in Dubai, confirming fears of his demise.

The attack underscores the critical issue of maritime security in the perilous waters off Oman’s coast, spotlighting potential threats facing workers abroad.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in maritime ventures, raising pressing questions about the safety measures in place for seafarers in these vulnerable areas.