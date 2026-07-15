Cabinet Reshuffle: The Future of Ukraine's Defense Minister at Stake

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's impending cabinet reshuffle brings the future of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov sharply into focus. Fedorov, a 35-year-old noted for his technology expertise and strategic innovation, faces an uncertain future which could have significant repercussions for Ukraine's military efforts amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

In just six months, Fedorov has been instrumental in modernizing Ukraine's armed forces, aiming to turn them into a more effective fighting unit against the larger Russian army. Maria Berlinska, a drone warfare advocate, praised Fedorov's unconventional thinking for cutting through bureaucratic obstacles in his various roles.

Despite broad military support for Fedorov, political challenges loom. With a parliamentary vote approaching, discussion revolves around whether Zelenskiy will retain him amid critical military campaigns. Stability in the defense ministry is paramount, given the strategic importance of Fedorov's reforms in countering Russian advancements.